Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 29,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $478.55. 2,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.19 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. UBS Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $532.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

