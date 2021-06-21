Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.1% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $532.45.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $484.44. 25,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,660. The business has a fifty day moving average of $468.23. The company has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.19 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

