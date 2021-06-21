Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Up 1.3% This Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $216.32 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001672 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00037752 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00225783 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036460 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007770 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.78 or 0.04025752 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

