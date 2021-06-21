Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $122.19

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$122.19 and last traded at C$122.17, with a volume of 78599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$120.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$116.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.43 billion and a PE ratio of 8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total transaction of C$780,667.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,004.17.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

