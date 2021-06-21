THORChain Trading Down 23.6% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $6.63 or 0.00020366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and $170.80 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00052509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00121410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00159324 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,353.35 or 0.99432528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002703 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 233,836,800 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

