Thore Cash Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $27,775.13 and approximately $72,455.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00410786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00011251 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

