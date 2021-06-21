ThoreCoin Hits Market Cap of $616.97 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $616.97 million and approximately $16,578.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be bought for about $7,117.35 or 0.22481060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00050686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00118115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00154088 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $31,795.19 or 1.00429222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002687 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.