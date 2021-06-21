ThreeFold Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $41,238.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00049690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00115844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00145830 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,713.01 or 1.00090889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002596 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

