Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY)’s share price rose 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.08. Approximately 7,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 3,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

THUPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Danske cut shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, SEB Equities cut shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

