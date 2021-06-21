Thunder Token (TT) Trading Down 34.8% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $35.36 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00158498 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000898 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

