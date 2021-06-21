Tierion Reaches Market Cap of $52.14 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Tierion coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00056423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00022369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.09 or 0.00677952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00042240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00080985 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

