TigerCash Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $654,037.51 and $4.84 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.27 or 0.00883308 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000283 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

