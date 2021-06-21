Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) EVP Sells $33,816.00 in Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $33,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $232.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.39. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.