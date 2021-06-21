Titan Coin Price Up 358.9% Over Last 7 Days (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 78.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 358.9% against the dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $17.33 million and $1,394.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007950 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008667 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000253 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

