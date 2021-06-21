Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Trading Down 3.5%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Titan Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.