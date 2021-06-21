TopBidder Hits One Day Volume of $5,902.00 (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. One TopBidder coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TopBidder has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $5,902.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TopBidder alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00055903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00021826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.99 or 0.00669471 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00080045 BTC.

About TopBidder

BID is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,921,256 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TopBidder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopBidder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.