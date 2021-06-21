Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.22

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 239426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 856.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 145,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 130,561 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 1,485.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 153,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 1,047.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 196,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma.

