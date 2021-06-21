Tornado Hits Market Cap of $251,737.41 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for about $41.96 or 0.00130547 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $251,737.41 and approximately $241,622.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00122084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00160830 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,297.75 or 1.00494572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

