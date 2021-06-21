Tornado Market Cap Hits $248,942.06 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.49 or 0.00126597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. Tornado has a total market cap of $248,942.06 and approximately $249,022.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00118148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00149130 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,625.00 or 0.99546414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

