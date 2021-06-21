Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to announce sales of $3.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.54 billion and the lowest is $3.43 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $11.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $171.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.14. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $123.84 and a twelve month high of $200.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

