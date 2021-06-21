Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 82.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $171.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $123.84 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

