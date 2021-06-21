Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,181 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 180% compared to the typical volume of 1,136 call options.

Shares of BHR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,486. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $297.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.92. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

