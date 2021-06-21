Tranche Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $361,486.00 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002223 BTC on exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.46 million and approximately $361,486.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00055293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.58 or 0.00675142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00078992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

SLICE is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

