Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Shares Down 7.5%

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ)’s stock price traded down 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.61 and last traded at C$6.67. 505,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 340,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRZ shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$4.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.05. The company has a market cap of C$251.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

