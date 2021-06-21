Transcodium (TNS) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 83.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a market cap of $130,755.22 and $594.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00055502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00021621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.37 or 0.00655969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00079233 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.