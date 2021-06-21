Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 7%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares were up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 370,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,184,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Transocean by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,614 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 125,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,211,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

