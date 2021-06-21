TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,175,000 after acquiring an additional 155,529 shares during the period.

THS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.85. 449,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

