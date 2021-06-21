TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.13% of TriState Capital worth $77,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $681.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

