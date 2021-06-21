Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRRSF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $119.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $120.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.39. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $133.10.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

