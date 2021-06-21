TriumphX Price Hits $0.0395 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. TriumphX has a total market cap of $487,895.71 and $721,683.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TriumphX has traded 107.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00056045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00022379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.92 or 0.00690890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00081204 BTC.

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

