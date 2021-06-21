trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Down to $3.48

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.40. trivago shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 2,343 shares traded.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.66.

Get trivago alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.78.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.