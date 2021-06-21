TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0551 on Major Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $3.95 billion and approximately $1.61 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000660 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000488 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001564 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

