True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) fell 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07. 110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TUERF. CIBC boosted their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.