TrueFi (TRU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.63 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $27.63 million and $3.06 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

