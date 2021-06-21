Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Increased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 3.2% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $647,266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after buying an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 379.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after buying an additional 2,497,828 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 110,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $519,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

