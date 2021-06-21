Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,964,163 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Truist Financial worth $313,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.19. 146,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,915,529. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $519,923. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

