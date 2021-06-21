Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will earn ($1.12) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.07). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Shares of UBER opened at $49.70 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

