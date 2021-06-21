Truist Securiti Comments on First American Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First American Financial in a report released on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FAF. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

Shares of FAF opened at $61.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.39.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 273,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,979 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,223 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.