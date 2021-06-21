Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of MTNB opened at $0.84 on Monday. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $171.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,429,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 657,047 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.