Truist Securiti Weighs in on XPO Logistics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for XPO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

XPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $139.49 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.29.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,645,743.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,037 shares of company stock worth $86,824,703. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

