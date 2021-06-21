TrustToken Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.87 Million (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00056696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00022316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.81 or 0.00676813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00041947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00080393 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

