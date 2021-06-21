TrustVerse (TRV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191,098.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and $191,098.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00056696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00022316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.81 or 0.00676813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00041947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00080393 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

