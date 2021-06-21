Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Buys $162,680.00 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ TPTX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.43 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPTX. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $13,243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 58,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

