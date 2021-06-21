Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $363.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,039. Twilio has a 52-week low of $206.56 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,023 shares of company stock worth $31,002,073 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.