Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 519,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,852,872 shares.The stock last traded at $7.93 and had previously closed at $7.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

