Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells $54,862.50 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $54,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,033,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,965,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $64,762.50.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $56,925.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $49,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $131,095.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $63,042.50.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $74,732.50.

Tyme Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.26. 40,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,393,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,798,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 44.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 394,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 933.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 201,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 182,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

