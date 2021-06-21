U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,782,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,064 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of U.S. Bancorp worth $541,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $55.87. 223,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,320,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

