U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Up 7%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 18,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,256,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,768,000 after purchasing an additional 300,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

