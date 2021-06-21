Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ube Industries had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 6.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

