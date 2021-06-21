UBS Group AG Acquires 158,513 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Exelixis worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,369,000 after acquiring an additional 722,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exelixis by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after buying an additional 3,947,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Exelixis by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after buying an additional 1,894,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,911,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 30.2% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 2,460,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,571,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,595 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.41 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

